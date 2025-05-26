Guwahati: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) of Meghalaya announced on Sunday that it is open to reviewing its policy on toll and check gates, provided it receives a formal directive from the District Council Affairs (DCA) department.

Winston Tony Lyngdoh, KHADC’s Executive Member in charge of Trade, said the council remains committed to complying with any official instructions from the DCA regarding toll gate operations. “We haven’t received such a directive yet, but we will certainly examine it if one exists,” Lyngdoh stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The DCA department had earlier issued a communication to the Executive Committee (EC) secretary of KHADC regarding the reopening of check gates within the council’s jurisdiction.

The department reiterated the requirement for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the state government before establishing toll gates on national highways, state highways, or major district roads.

This requirement comes in light of pending court cases, Arsteplang Kharbhih v. State of Meghalaya and JHADC v. State of Meghalaya, being heard in the High Court of Meghalaya concerning toll collection legality.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Back in June 2022, the state government directed both KHADC and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) to immediately dismantle all toll gates installed on national and state roads.

This decision emerged during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and council representatives present.

Recently, the KHADC expressed disapproval over the Ri-Bhoi district administration’s move to shut down its toll gate at Umdihar without prior consultation.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong reiterated that authorities must close all unauthorized toll gates.

Powell Sohkhlet, KHADC Executive Member in charge of Development, criticized the closure, describing the action as “arbitrary” and “disrespectful” to the council’s constitutional autonomy under the Sixth Schedule.

He insisted that the toll gate at Umdihar operates within legal and constitutional boundaries. “We are not NGOs or pressure groups collecting money unlawfully,” he said.

Sohkhlet also questioned the timing of the enforcement, noting the administration’s inaction under the previous EC and its apparent urgency following the takeover by the Voice of the People Party-led committee.

“We are following legal procedures,” he asserted. “What has the administration done about illegal toll collectors, especially those extorting money from poultry transporters?”