Guwahati: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya wrapped up its winter session by passing the long-awaited Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

This bill marks a significant shift in the council’s approach to clan administration, introducing stricter regulations and establishing a dedicated tribunal to adjudicate disputes.

The amendment brings in the mandatory registration of all Dorbar Kur (clan councils) and Seng Kur (lineage groups) with the KHADC.

This move aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to the clan system, ensuring its adherence to customary practices.

Additionally, the “Ring Bia or Shaw Bhoi” custom, prevalent in certain Ri-Bhoi clans, finds official recognition.

This custom allows Khasi men, under specific conditions, to marry non-Khasis and integrate their offspring into the clan, safeguarding lineage continuity.

The bill also establishes a dedicated Khasi Clan Administration Tribunal, empowered to settle disputes concerning the clan system.

Comprising legal and social custom experts, the tribunal brings much-needed expertise to navigate the complexities of clan-related matters. However, the bill wasn’t without its detractors.

Opposition leader Titosstarwell Chyne raised concerns about the lack of clarity regarding handling factions within clans and the absence of provisions for mixed marriages.

He emphasized the importance of “Tip Kur Tip Kha,” the matrilineal system that traces lineage through the mother, arguing its omission weakens the bill’s effectiveness.

Deputy Chief Executive Member PN Syiem defended the bill, highlighting the necessity of a registrar for enhanced oversight and assuring a mechanism to address clan factions within the designated rules.

He acknowledged the sensitive nature of marriage regulations and opted to steer clear of potential legal conflict with existing laws.