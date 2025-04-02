Guwahati: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) on Wednesday called on the state government to establish a Meghalaya Public Services Commission (MPSC) examination center in the Jaintia Hills region.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Sniawbhalang Dhar, JSU General Secretary Beikee Mukhim stated the importance of creating a local exam center.

According to an agency, he said, “We strongly urge the government and the Meghalaya Public Service Commission to set up an MPSC examination center in Jaintia Hills without delay.

This will ease the challenges faced by students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and ensure equal access to examination opportunities.”

Mukhim pointed out that the lack of an MPSC exam center in Jaintia Hills has caused significant difficulties for local students. Those from remote areas in both East and West Jaintia Hills must travel to Shillong to take the exams, which not only consumes valuable time but also incurs high costs.

He noted that heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours, often causes delays, preventing students from arriving on time. Late arrivals are denied entry, causing unnecessary stress and missed opportunities.

He also highlighted the financial burden on students, many of whom come from low-income families.

The costs associated with traveling to Shillong—such as transportation, food, and accommodation—place a considerable strain on these students. Additionally, the risk of missing exams due to travel delays compounds this hardship.

Mukhim further explained that despite a significant number of applicants from Jaintia Hills, the lack of a local examination center puts them at a distinct disadvantage compared to students from other districts, who have easier access to exam centers.

The JSU leader shared that the union had raised the issue multiple times with the Education Minister and other relevant authorities. However, despite these efforts, no concrete steps have been taken to establish an examination center in the region.

“Although there is an MPSC Cell office in Jowai, its impact is minimal since students still have to travel to Shillong for the exams, making the office ineffective,” Mukhim said.

He added that since Meghalaya’s formation in 1972, the people of Jaintia Hills have faced persistent challenges in accessing education and employment.

“The establishment of an examination center in our region would help close this gap, ensuring that students from Jaintia Hills have equal opportunities to compete. We urge the government and MPSC to take immediate action for the welfare and progress of our people,” he concluded.