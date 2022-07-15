Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday launched the Integrated Web Portal of the Meghalaya State Public Services Delivery Commission at Yojana Bhawan in Shillong.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has been taking a large number of steps to ensure that the entire concept of citizen-centric governance is being done in every department.

“A lot of times the basic concept of delivering efficiently and fast is diverted because most of time focus is more on achieving targets and implementing schemes, following guidelines and rules that we forget that we are here to serve the people,” he said.

Sangma added that the Integrated Web Portal is a step towards achieving citizen-centric governance and improving the overall delivery mechanism.

He added that the 188 services should be made available at the earliest on the portal and urged the departments at all levels to follow the timelines so that there is no delay.

Meghalaya Right to Public Services Act 2020 is an act to provide for the delivery of notified public services to the citizens in the State within the stipulated time limit including the liabilities of the government servants in case of default.

The portal is designed to provide maximum convenience to citizens.

It is an integrated web portal and a dashboard for officials and the Commission to enable monitoring of the status of all applications at each stage.

The portal is mobile-enabled for the convenience of the citizens. A citizen having poor network connectivity can avail the services of the portal in Common Service Centers. The services will be available at http://mspsdc.meghalaya.gov.in.