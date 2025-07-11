Meghalaya Jobs North East Network Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North East Network Meghalaya in 2025.

North East Network Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Project Lead in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Job Responsibilities:

1. Ensure enhanced feminist leadership capacities of grassroot collectives and youth

2. Active participation in decision making processes related to gender-based violence against women and build intersections with other thematics of NEN.

3. The APL is responsible for overall coordination, conceptualisation, management and implementation of NEN‘s Project(s) assigned to her/him/them in a team. He/she/they will ensure that project indicators and deliverables are met through regular monitoring of the ongoing community interventions and help the team develop tools to evaluate work in order to meet project compliances

Educational Qualification and Experience:

1. Postgraduate in Social Science, Gender Studies/Sociology, or also Social Work

2. Minimum of 3 years of work experience in the social development sector, preferably with a focus on women’s rights or gender-related issues

3. Skilled in using office management software like MS Office/Google Workspace

4. Enthusiasm and active involvement in project work with diverse stakeholders

5. Ability to work independently and collaboratively across disciplines with project partners and other stakeholders

6. Knowledge and experience working with projects related to gender-based violence, livelihoods, youth development, natural resource regeneration is an added advantage

7. Possess strong analytical skills, is well organized, adaptable and open to new ideas

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references, last drawn salary slip and a covering letter to [email protected]

Kindly ensure that the subject line of your email states “Application to the position of Associate Project Lead”.

Last date to Apply: 19th July, 2025 (Saturday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here