Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Ad-hoc Faculty in Department of Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. B.Tech/B.E in EE or EEE

2. Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted) with specialization in Electric Drives / Microprocessor Interfacing / Power Systems / Power Electronics /Control Systems

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs. 55,000/-(Ph.D. submitted) per month as per the institute norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held tentatively on 25th July, 2023 from 09:30 am onwards at Department of EE, NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong

How to apply : Candidates may send the duly filled application form in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents via email to hod.ee@nitm.ac.in

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_EE_2023″

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here