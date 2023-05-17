Applications are invited for 23 vacant medical positions in Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Resident Doctors (One year tenure).

Name of post : Junior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 23 [ UR : 5, EWS : 3, OBC : 6, SC : 7, ST : 2]

Qualification :

i. Medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship.

iii. Candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Scale of Pay: Level 10 of pay Matrix – Rs.56,100/- plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under rules.

Age limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held between 09:30 a.m to 10:45 a.m on 22nd & 23rd May 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent

Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with prescribed application format (as given in the website https://neigrihms.gov.in/), original and self attested copies of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here