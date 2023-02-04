Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 22 vacant positions in Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute Of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute Of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 22 vacant posts of Junior Resident Doctor.

Name of post : Junior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 22

Qualification :

i. Medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship.

iii. Candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Scale of Pay: Level 10 of pay Matrix – Rs.56,100/- plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under rules.

Age limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in Interviews will be held on the 22nd & 23rd February 2023 (Wednesday & Thursday) in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong -793018.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the prescribed application format and enclosed self attested relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

