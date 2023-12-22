Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various posts or jobs under the ICMR-NCDIR project “Implementation of Multimodal Intervention for Improving Access to Diagnostic and Treatment Facilities of Commonest Cancers in the North Eastern Region of India: A Multi-methods Study.” NEIGRIHMS is a Super-specialty Teaching and Referral Institute with State-of-the-Art-Technology. Registered as an Autonomous Institute under Meghalaya Societies Act 1983, it is a Post Graduate Tertiary Care Medical Institute under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – The First in North East established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in 1987.

Name of post : Project Technical (Support III): Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Science/relevant subject from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution or Masters degree in Science/relevant subject

Age limit: 35 years

Emoluments : 30520 INR

Also Read : 5 places in Guwahati which you must definitely visit in Christmas

Name of post : Project Technical (Support I): Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : 10th + Diploma + two years of experience in relevant subject/ field

Age limit: 28 years

Emoluments : 19620 INR

Also Read : 5 interesting facts of Channa Barca fishes

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neigrihms.gov.in/ (Google Form link)

Last date of submission of application will be January 7, 2024 (5.00 pm IST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here