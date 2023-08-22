Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Technician and Clinical Trial Coordinator.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. B. Sc in MLT from recognized university with 1 year of experience.

2. 10+2 in science with DMLT 2 year’s course from a recognized University with 3 years of experience.

Desirable: Experience must be in clinical lab preferably Bacteriology lab.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month consolidated

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for SC/ST/ OBC/ PH as per rules)

Name of post : Clinical Trial Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BDS/MPH/ MSC with Post Graduate in Clinical Research or Life sciences

Desirable: Research experience, Experience in data analysis, SPSS knowledge

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply :

For the post of Laboratory Technician, candidates may send in their application along with standard form, bio-data, original & attested copies of all educational qualifications, experience certificates and relevant testimonials along with 2 (two) recent passport size photographs to Nodal Person, AMR Programme, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong on or before 31st August, 2023 by 4 P.M.

For the post of Clinical Trial Coordinator, candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neigrihms.gov.in/ up to 30th August 2023 (11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2