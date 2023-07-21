Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Research Assistant under the ICSSR – SNSF Bilateral Programme entitled “Investigating Informal Entrepreneurship in Indian Slums with Satellite Data”.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Post-graduate in Economics (55% minimum) with NET /M.Phil. / Ph.D.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their bio-data latest by 31st July 2023 to Dr. V. Pala, Department of Economics, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong 793022 by email to

veronica@nehu.ac.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here