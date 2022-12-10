Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate in the Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India funded research project entitled “Exploration of native legumes and characterization of associated nitrogen fixing microsymbionts in North-Eastern India for development of fertilizers”

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Biotechnology / Microbiology , preferably with NET / GATE.

Stipend : As per DBT, Govt. of India norms

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th December 2022 at 11 AM in Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong-793022, Meghalaya

Also Read : AAI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 960 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their certificates or testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here