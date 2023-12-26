Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate and Research Assistant as part of an ICSSR Funded Research Project titled “Analysing the Status of Inclusive Education under the PM Development Initiative for North East in Selected Districts of Meghalaya.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks and

NET/SLET/M.Phil/Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D/M.Phil./Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Additional Criteria :

i) Proficiency in communication skills.

ii) Must be willing to coordinate/participate in fieldwork, including in rural/interior areas of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills region.

iii) Strong command over Microsoft Office applications, including Forms and Excel, and proficiency in Google Forms.

iv) Comfortable in using electronic devices, particularly iPads, for data collection and workstations for data analysis.

v) Excellent communication and translation skills

Job Roles :

Conduct comprehensive field research in diverse schools across the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills districts.

Administer bilingual surveys and questionnaires in both English and Garo/Khasi.

Translate forms from English to Garo/Khasi on-site to facilitate the completion of questionnaires.

Data collected from the field should be entered electronically (preferably Geo-tagged) in the desired/prescribed format(s)/proforma(s)/platform(s).

Run analytics of the collected data using quantitative and qualitative tools and methods.

Ensure precise and timely data entry using Microsoft Office tools, including MS-Forms and Excel, as well as Google Forms.

Utilize electronic devices, particularly tablets and mobile devices, for efficient and accurate data collection and ensure that the equipment is not damaged.

Collaborate effectively with the research team to provide valuable insights and contribute to the project’s success.

Generating reports of progress and field experiences, if required.

Coordinating and organising a workshop/workshops on the Project findings.

Preparing the project-related documentation, incluidng financial documentation in the form of collation of receipt and maintenance of stock registers and other registers, reporting, and mandatory declarations, including preparing a detailed monthly presentation, if needed, on the project-related activities.

Preparing and collaborating on field reports, annexures, and working papers.

Liaisoning with institutional and non-governmental bodies to achieve the project objectives.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nlumeg.ac.in/ (Google Form link)

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 4th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here