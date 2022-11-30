Meghalaya Jobs National Law University Meghalaya Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Law University of Meghalaya.

National Law University of Meghalaya (NLUM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : The post of Vice Chancellor shall carry a Basic pay of Rs.2,10,000/- and a special pay of Rs.5,000/- plus D.A as per Meghalaya Government. The Vice Chancellor shall also be provided a rent free accommodation.

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must be a distinguished academician with the highest level of competence, impeccable integrity, morals and institutional commitment. The person to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor should be an outstanding scholar in law with published works of high quality to his credit, a Professor in a University or in a reputed research and / or academic institution with proof of having demonstrated academic excellence in Research and Publications in national and international level. The candidate should lead the University’s mission of promoting teaching and research at the highest level. The person should also have the ability to promote the University at the national and international level for development of strong linkages with academic institutions of repute, Central Government, and various State Governments and Industries.

How to apply : Candidates may apply with their detailed Resume / CV with a Photograph along with a vision statement for NLUM (not exceeding 3000 words). Application may be sent in electronic form to Hon’ble Chairman of the Search Committee at e-mail registrarnlu-meg@meghalayahighcourt.nic.in by l5th December, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here