Meghalaya Jobs MPSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions under Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Forest Rangers under the O/O of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Heads of Forest Force, Meghalaya.

Name of post : Forest Ranger

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Science (or equivalent) or Engineering from any recognized University with atleast one of the following subjects-

a) Agriculture

b) Botany

c) Chemistry

d) Computer Applications / Computer Science

e) Engineering – Agricultural / Chemical / Civil / Computer / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical

f) Environmental Science

g) Forestry

h) Geology

i) Horticulture

j) Mathematics

k) Physics

l) Statistics

m) Veterinary Science

n) Zoology

Age Limit : 18-32 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/ up to 17:00 hrs of 30th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here