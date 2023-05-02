Meghalaya Jobs : MeECL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 29

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical / Mechanical : 25

Civil : 4

Qualification : BE/ BTech in relevant disciplines from any Indian University / Institute recognized by Government of Meghalaya or UGC or AICTE

Salary : Rs. 17500/- per month

Age : As per State Government criteria

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 35

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical / Mechanical : 30

Civil : 5

Qualification : 3 (Three) year Diploma in relevant disciplines from any Indian University / Institute recognized by Government of Meghalaya or UGC or AICTE

Salary : Rs. 15500/- per month

Age : As per State Government criteria

How to apply : Candidates should submit their applications in Standard Form along with self-attested copies of all certificates and two passport size photographs in the Office of Director (Corporate Affairs), MeECL, Lum Jingshai, Short Round Road, Shillong-793001 by 15th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here