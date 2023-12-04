Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of AWS Administrator on contractual basis. The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is a Society registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860. Set up in March 2011 and headed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya its Registered Office is situated at Nongrim Hills, Shillong. MBDA aims to address management of natural resources in the state while addressing issues of livelihoods among the rural communities with emphasis on sustainable good practices. Its strategies focus on leveraging the strengths of the land while adapting to climate change, without degradation to the environment.

Name of post : AWS Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Computer Applications / Computer Science / Bachelor in Engineering.

Experience : Minimum 3 years experience in Cloud Computing

Also Read : 4 important things you shouldn’t skip at all in your night time skincare routine

Monthly Emoluments : Commensurate with experience

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form available in the website https://mbda.gov.in/

Also Read : 5 places to visit near Guwahati for experiencing delightful snowfall

The last date of submission of application forms is 15th December 2023 (Upto 5:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here