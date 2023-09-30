Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) Meghalaya.

The Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs (DSYA) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) Khelo India Division under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (G0I) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of High Performance Director, Head Coach and Masseur for its Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) for Archery, Athletics and Boxing to be set up at JNS Sports Complex, Shillong.

Name of post : High Performance Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

OR

Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

OR

Bachelors’ degree in Anthropology from any recognized University/ Institution.

OR

Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

OR

Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

OR

Bachelors’ Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

OR

Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

OR

Bachelors’ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized

University/ Institution.

OR

Bachelors’ degree of Medicine and Bachelors’ Degree of Surgery (MBBS) from any recognized University/ Institution.

Experience :

10 years of experience in relevant field

OR

8 years of experience with Masters in relevant field

OR

5 years of experience with PhD in relevant field

OR

8 years of experience for MBBS or equivalent in relevant field

OR

5 years of experience for MBBS with PG/ DNB Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR/or equivalent relevant field.

Name of post : Head Coach (Boxing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Candidate should have diploma in Coaching from SAI/NS NIS or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University and should have represented India in Olympics/World Cup/World Championship. Certificate Course from concerned National/International Federation is a must. Working knowledge of computer is essential. Minimum 5 years of experience of coaching is required.

OR

ii. Experience in Coaching with Senior/Junior Indian teams or Decoration of Dronacharya/ Arjuna/ Dhyan Chand Award or who have produced medalists in International Competitions. Minimum 5 years of experience of coaching is required.

OR

iii. Central Government / State Government / PSU employees may be allowed to apply for the position. However, the applicable recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) will be applicable for all such postings on deputation.

OR

iv. Permanent employees of Sports Authority of India (SAI) interested in applying for the position must send a self-attested letter addressed to Sr. Director (Khelo India) @ sai.slkic@gmail.com and not apply through the advertisement. Whereas contractual employees of SAI must apply as per process directly to the KISCE in reply to this advertisement.

Name of post : Masseur (Grade-II)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Passed 10+2 from a recognized board with a certificate course/skill development program for Masseur/Masseuse/Massage Therapy/Sports Masseur/ Masseuse from a recognized institution.

Experience: Minimum 2 years of work experience as Masseur/ Masseuse.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications duly signed along with self-attested copies of all educational qualification, experience and other testimonials as required to the Director, Sports & Youth Affairs, JNS Sports Complex, Shillong – 793001 by 25th October 2023 till 4:30 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here