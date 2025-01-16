Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Coordinator, Field Coordinator and Field Research Associate in the project entitled “Health system strengthening and community engagement to establish a model for Community based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) in Meghalaya.” The Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPH-Shillong) is a Northeast regional institute of public health. It was established in 2015 by the PHFI in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya to redress the limited institutional and systems capacity in public health in the North East Region of India. IIPH Shillong is an autonomous educational & research institute of the IIPH Shillong Society, registered under the Meghalaya Society registration Act of 1983

Name of post : Field Coordinator

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work or a related health discipline from a

recognized university/institute

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work, or a related health discipline from a recognized university/institute with 2+ years work experience in the health system or executing community-based projects, ideally in the same sector (e.g., public health, research, social work).

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

PhD in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work or a related health discipline from a recognized

university/institute

OR

Master’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work, or a related health discipline from a

recognized university/institute with 2+ years experience in managing or coordinating projects, ideally in the same sector (e.g., public health, research, social work).

Name of post : Field Research Associate

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/institute. Proven experience in working within the health system or conducting field research and data

collection in health-related projects. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal in English and Local Language

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iiphs.ac.in/

Last date for receipt of application: 25th January 2025

