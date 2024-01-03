Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya.

ICAR RCNEH Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Young Professional — I (Finance & Account) on contractual basis. ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, a premier research institute under the Natural Resource Management division of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has been promoting and conducting research, extension and human resource development activities in agriculture and allied sectors for hilly and mountain ecosystem of North Eastern Hill Region. The institute has been striving hard through activities in its various divisions to maximize the needed output aimed at fulfilling its goals. A quote from Thomas Alva Edison that “Inventions are not accidents they are the rewards for unceasing efforts” is well apt to the institute where there is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration.

Name of post : Young Professional — I (Finance & Account)

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : Kedarkantha Trek : The best trekking experience you must definitely avail in winter

Qualification :

B.Com / BBA / BBS (with minimum 60% Marks) from a recognized University / College (with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field)

Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel Power Point, Tally etc.) will be added advantage

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Also Read : How did Bollywood welcome New Year 2024?

Age Limit : The minimum age should be 21 years and maximum 45 years with relaxation as per rules.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their applications to recruitmentcell.icarneh@gmail.com on or before 19.01.2024 in the enclosed proforma given overleaf and addressed to the Director, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Umiam along with copies of relevant documents and recent passport size.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here