Meghalaya Jobs High Court of Meghalaya

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade-I and Stenographer Grade-II.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-16 (Rs. 49000/-)

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 120 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 50 wpm in computer.

Also Read : Bollywood’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-16 (Rs. 37800/-)

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 40
wpm in computer.

Also Read : Assam CM inaugurates the state’s longest flyover of Assam named Nilachal Flyover

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.meghalayahighcourt.nic.in/ up to 28th September, 2023 by 1700 hours.

Application Fees : Application Fees for the said posts for general applicants is Rs.400/-(Rupees
Four hundred) only and Rs.200/-(Rupees Two hundred) only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in