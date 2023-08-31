Applications are invited for various administrative positions in High Court of Meghalaya.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade-I and Stenographer Grade-II.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-16 (Rs. 49000/-)

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 120 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 50 wpm in computer.

Also Read : Bollywood’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level-16 (Rs. 37800/-)

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 40

wpm in computer.

Also Read : Assam CM inaugurates the state’s longest flyover of Assam named Nilachal Flyover

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.meghalayahighcourt.nic.in/ up to 28th September, 2023 by 1700 hours.

Application Fees : Application Fees for the said posts for general applicants is Rs.400/-(Rupees

Four hundred) only and Rs.200/-(Rupees Two hundred) only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here