Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions in College of Postgraduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS), Umiam, Meghalaya.

College of Postgraduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS), Umiam, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associates and Project Assistant under the following projects-

Project No.1: Development of diagnostic kits for quick detection of CTV, HLB and Phytophthora diseases in Citrus of North East India.

Project No.2: Collection, Conservation and Moxpho-Phenological Characterization of Citrus Germplasm of North East India.

Project No.3: Utilization of soil and plant microbial resources for enhancing the productivity of cropping systems and soil health under jhum and terrace/valley agroecosystems of Eastern and North Western Indian Himalayas.

Project No.4: Up-scaling of Organic Technologies through Development of Model Organic Farm in

Aspirational Districts of NE India.

Project No. 5: Satellite laboratory under DBT-NECAB for promotion of bioferilizers and biopesticides

Name of post : Project Associate (JRF /SRF)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Qualification: Master degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences from a recognized university.

Name of post : Project Assistant / Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : B.Sc. in Basic Science / B.Sc. in Agriculture

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in enclosed Biodata format along with scanned copies of original documents as a single PDF file to deancpgs@gmail.com on or before 30th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here