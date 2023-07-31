Applications are invited for various technical positions in Central Agricultural University (CAU), Tura, Meghalaya.

The College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Visiting Medical Officer, Laboratory Nursery School Teacher and Field cum Laboratory Assistant.

Name of post : Visiting Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate should hold MBBS degree and should be a member of MCI and state

Emoluments : Rs. 50,000 /- consolidated + Rs. 10,000/- conveyance allowance per month

Name of post : : Laboratory Nursery School Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Passed class XII with minimum of one year teaching experience in Early Childhood & Care Education (ECCE)

Emoluments : Rs. 12000/- per month

Name of post : Field Cum Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. Home Science or Community Science

Emoluments : Rs. 29900/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in College of Community Science, CAU, Tura, Meghalaya — 794005.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here