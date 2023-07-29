One of the most popular religious tourism places of Assam nowadays which people visit like to visit or flock for finding mental peace on weekends is Hare Krishna Mandir in North Guwahati.

Located in the Ghorajan area of North Guwahati, the temple which is near IIT Guwahati is a marvelous piece of architecture with ample space beautified with abundant greenery.

The temple, managed by the Hare Krishna movement, has beautiful statues and mesmerizing paintings of the incarnations of Lord Narayana.

With devotional prayers starting from 4:15 AM in the morning and continuing till 8 PM, it is a serene ambience where you can find spiritual upliftment and energize yourself with positivity.

From divine aratis, soulful meditations and educational talks on religious epics like Srimad Bhagavatam, devotees can definitely soak in a blissful time here forgetting all the blues of life.

Besides savouring delicious meals known as Prasadams in the temple, devotees can also purchase books sold there which provides various religious teachings and ways of living a happy life.

A stroll through the beautiful campus of the temple is also a wonderful way to relax positively and spend good times with your loved ones.

Apart from their various donation programmes like Brick Seva and Annadam Seva, devotees can undertake spiritual activities with people of the Hare Krishna Movement for getting happiness.

Brick Sevas is a donation campaign where devotees can donate for 1 brick for Rs. 500, 10 bricks for Rs. 5000, 20 bricks for Rs. 10000, 50 bricks for Rs. 25000 and 100 bricks for Rs. 50000. The donation is carried out with a mission to build Srila Prabhupada’s Gokul School which aims to nurture students from young age to lead a highly cultured and balanced life centered around building strong values, ethics in their character and excellence in their career to serve mankind with a selfless spirit.

Meanwhile, Annadam Seva is a donation campaign where devotees can donate 10 plates of food for Rs. 600, 20 plates of food for Rs. 1200, 50 plates of food for Rs. 3000, 100 plates of food for Rs. 6000 and 1000 plates of food for Rs. 60000. This initiative is undertaken to feed food to people in old-age homes, orphanages and thousands of pilgrims visiting the temple every day.

Among the various spiritual activities hosted by the temple, some of which includes ‘FOLK’ and ‘Indian Culture And Values for Kids (ICVK)’.

FOLK which is a youth enrichment program helps students and professionals lead an empowering life with the sacred principles of spirituality and they are even given opportunities to opportunities to showcase their talent through various temple programs.

Meanwhile, children also get to soak in divinity by learning more about our ancient scriptures through the temple’s ICVK programme designed for children from 3 to 15 years of age.

Moreover, the temple also conducts spiritual tours across sacred places like Mayapur, Puri, Dwarka, Vrindavan, Mathura, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

With so many divine services to bask in fully, Hare Krishna Mandir is definitely one of the wonderful places to visit in North Guwahati.

How to Reach-

The nearest airport from Hare Krishna Mandir is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 23 km.

The nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station located only at a distance of 18.7 km.