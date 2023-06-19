Meghalaya Jobs : Botanical Survey of India Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Botanical Survey of India.

Botanical Survey of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I and Field Worker for four different projects on “Exploration and Documentation of Wild Edible Plants of Northeast India – for the states Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura”.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 4

Fellowship : Rs.31,000/- plus 18% HRA per month

Qualification : M. Sc. in Botany/Life Science

Age Limit : 35 years as on 26/06/2023. Relaxable as per Govt. of India norms

Also Read : List of popular names of Ram and Sita

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 4

Fellowship : Rs.18,000/- plus 18% HRA per month

Qualification : Graduate Degree in any discipline

Age Limit : 50 years as on 26/06/2023. Relaxable as per Govt. of India norms

Also Read : Health benefits of Maggi

Selection Procedure : A walk- in-interview will be held on 26th June, 2023 (11.00 am to 2.00pm) at Botanical Survey of India, Lower New Colony, Laitumkhrah, Shillong

How to apply : Candidates should bring all the documents in support of essential qualification, experience, age, caste, publications, M.Sc. dissertation etc. in original and submit duplicate copy of these documents along with their biodata at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here