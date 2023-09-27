Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) and Special Educator.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – English

Qualification : Having English in all the three years of Degree Course with at least 50% marks Pass in the CTET-II conducted by CBSE.

Salary : Rs.31250/- per month on pro-rata basis

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – Maths

Qualification : Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science and Statistics and Pass in the CTET-II conducted by CBSE

Salary : Rs.31250/- per month on pro-rata basis

Also Read : Urpad Beel : A Beautiful Wetland of Goalpara

Name of post : PRT (Music)

Qualification : Senior Secondary School Certificate or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent And Bachelor’s Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University

Salary : Rs.26250/- per month on pro-rata basis

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

i. XIIth passed and two year D.Ed. Special Education in any of the category of disability.

OR

ii. XIIth passed and one year Diploma in Special Education (DSE) in any of the category of disability.

OR

iii. Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR) with 6 months Certification course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

iv. Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) with 6 months certificate

course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

v. Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRW) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of

Children with Special Needs.

OR

vi. Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

vii. Primary level Teacher Training course in Visual Impairment.

OR

viii. Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation- Mental Retardation (DVR-MR) / Diploma in Vocational

Training and Employment – Mental Retardation (DVTE-MR) with 6 months Certificate in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

ix. Diploma in Dearing Language and Speech (DHLS)with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

x. XII passed with any RCI recognized qualification of minimum one year duration and 6 months

Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

xi. Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Salary : Rs.26250/- per month on pro-rata basis

Also Read : Impossible Mission Accomplished at Hangzhou Asian Games

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be conducted 29th September 2023 at 9:00 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here