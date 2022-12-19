Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Teacher vacancy in Army Public School Shillong

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Shillong

Army Public School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates who possess valid score card of OST conducted by AWES for the regular appointment for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

Name of post : PGT (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

(a) Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Chemistry

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Name of post : PGT (Psychology)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

(a) Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Psychology

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Name of post : TGT (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

(a) Bachelor Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics)

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Salary: Rs. 44750/- approx pm (for PGTs) and Rs 44100/- approx pm (for TGT)

Age Criteria:

(a) Fresh Candidate: Below 40 yrs, No experience

(b) Experienced Candidate: Below 57 yrs (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate

category in the last 10 years)

How to apply : Candidates can submit the duly filled in prescribed application form (which can be

collected from the school office / downloaded from the school website https://apsshillong.in/)

along with the attested copies of testimonials and a DD of Rs 100 in favour of Army Public

School Shillong. The applications must reach Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O.- Umlyngka, Shillong-05 latest by 5 January 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here