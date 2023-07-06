Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Institute Of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Institute Of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Program Manager, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) under Champion Services Sector Scheme for Medical Value Travel of Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Name of post : Senior Program Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

Essential Qualification: Post Graduation in any of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy system from an institution/ university recognized under IMCC Act, 1970 / HCC Act, 1973 and have

enrolled in the State Register for ISM / Homoeopathy

Age Limit : Not exceeding 50 years on the last date of submission of application form.

Also Read : 5 underrated characters of Indian epic Ramayan

Name of post : Data Assistant/ Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Essential Qualification:

i. Graduation from recognized Institute or University with sound knowledge of Computer Application/ IT.

ii. Knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel and other computer applications.

iii. Having good typing speed i.e. 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years on the last date of submission of application form.

Also Read : 5 best activities for your kids in summer vacation

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Essential Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years on the last date of submission of application form.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format completed in all respects enclosing self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, testimonials to the Director, North Eastern Institute Of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Mawdiangdiang, Meghalaya-793018.

The last date of submission of application will be 20th July, 2023.

The envelope containing application form should be superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF________________ Sl. No._ “

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here