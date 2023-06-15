Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Manager, Technical Assistant & Data Analyst

Name of post : Senior Manager / Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 46,800/- (For Senior Manager) & Rs. 39,000/- (For Manager)

Qualification & Experience : B. Tech. (or higher) in Computer Science/Information Technology

(IT), engineering, data or equivalent discipline with knowledge in programming, web designing, database handling and networking with 5-7 years work experience

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Bio Resources)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 39,000/-

Qualification & Experience : Master in Science or Equivalent (Life science/Environmental Studies / Agriculture/Forestry). Minimum 3 years of experience in Research & Development work in Meghalaya. Candidate with excellent research skills and having Research Publications in reputed

national/ International journals

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Green Energy)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 39,000/-

Qualification & Experience : Graduate or Post Graduate Engineering in Electrical. Minimum 03 years of demonstrated experience and practical knowledge of off-grid renewable energy, preferably with sustainable energy or green energy initiatives

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 39,000/-

Qualification & Experience : Graduate or Post Graduate in Information Technology/ Computer Applications/ Computer Science / Engineering in Technology or related discipline. Minimum 5 years of experience in rural development projects in a data gathering and monitoring role

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tinyurl.com/minrjune23 up to 23rd June 2023 (upto 05:00PM)

