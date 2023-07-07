Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in NEHU

Applications are invited for various research based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant position in the NEC, Shillong sponsored Research Project entitled “Determination of Pesticide Residue Accumulation and Abatement Measure in Wetlands of North-East India and studies its impact.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Honorarium of Rs. 18,000/- (Eighteen thousand) only per month (fixed).

Qualification : First class M.Tech. in Nanotechnology/Material Science

Age : Should not be more than 35 years as on 31st July, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper along with complete bio-data, self-attested photocopies of certificates, mark sheets and evidence for any other academic credentials to Dr. L. Robindro Singh, Department of Nanotechnology, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong-22.

Last date for submission of applications is 18th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here