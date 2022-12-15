Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant and Data Entry Operator under the project entitled “ICMR’s National Hospital based Registry on Venous-Thrombo-Embolic Disorders at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences , Shillong”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in life sciences

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in science stream

Emoluments : Rs.17,000/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

How to apply : Candidates can email their detailed CV and scanned relevant documents to email ID itiewsoh@gmail.com latest by 28th December 2022 ( 4 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here