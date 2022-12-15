Assam Career North Lakhimpur College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in North Lakhimpur College Assam.
North Lakhimpur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of HoD, Assistant Professors and Multi-Tasking Staff for teaching students enrolled under 4 Years Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) (B. A. & B. Sc.).
Name of post : HoD
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education (As Head of the Department):
i. Post Graduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.
ii. M.Ed.
iii. Ph.D. In Education.
iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight years for Associate Professor.
v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.
Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.
Name of post : Assistant Professor – in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy or Educational Studies
No. of posts : 6
Subject wise vacancies :
- Chemistry : 1
- Botany : 1
- MIL(Assamese) : 1
- History : 1
- Political Science : 1
- Economics : 1
Qualification :
i. Post Graduate Degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks.
ii. B.Ed. Degree with minimum 55 % marks.
iii. NET or SLET or Doctor of Philosophy in the concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC / NCTE.
Desirable:
i. M.Ed. or M.Ed. with specialization in Elementary Education.
ii. Ph. D. In Education.
Name of post : Assistant Professor – in Art Education
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks
Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with One year Diploma in Computer Application.
Desirable: Experience in ITEP Field/Teacher Training Programme.
Selection Procedure : The Eligible candidates will have to appear before the Interview Board for viva-voce / documents verification. The date of interview will be intimated to the candidates over the phone or by e-mail.
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with all supporting documents and bio-data, 2(Two) copies of recent passport size photographs to the Principal, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Khelmati , Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 on or before 22-12-2022 by post or through email: nlcollege.autonomous@gmail.com along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/-(One Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, North Lakhimpur College payable at SBI, North Lakhimpur Branch (SBIN0000145).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here