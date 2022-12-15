Assam Career North Lakhimpur College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in North Lakhimpur College Assam.

North Lakhimpur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of HoD, Assistant Professors and Multi-Tasking Staff for teaching students enrolled under 4 Years Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) (B. A. & B. Sc.).

Name of post : HoD

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education (As Head of the Department):

i. Post Graduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. In Education.

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

Name of post : Assistant Professor – in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy or Educational Studies

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Botany : 1

MIL(Assamese) : 1

History : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate Degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks.

ii. B.Ed. Degree with minimum 55 % marks.

iii. NET or SLET or Doctor of Philosophy in the concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC / NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. or M.Ed. with specialization in Elementary Education.

ii. Ph. D. In Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor – in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with One year Diploma in Computer Application.

Desirable: Experience in ITEP Field/Teacher Training Programme.

Selection Procedure : The Eligible candidates will have to appear before the Interview Board for viva-voce / documents verification. The date of interview will be intimated to the candidates over the phone or by e-mail.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with all supporting documents and bio-data, 2(Two) copies of recent passport size photographs to the Principal, North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Khelmati , Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 on or before 22-12-2022 by post or through email: nlcollege.autonomous@gmail.com along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/-(One Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, North Lakhimpur College payable at SBI, North Lakhimpur Branch (SBIN0000145).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here