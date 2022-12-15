Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC).

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant-Project Lead for its Head Office in Guwahati.

Name of post : Assistant-Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. Minimum graduate. Candidates having a bachelor degree preferably in Agriculture/ Economics

/Commerce /Business administration / Social Science.

2. The candidates should have minimum 1 yrs of experience of proven track record of independent

implementation in social/community development project, especially Farmers Producer Organization concept, Entrepreneurship Development projects. Experience in establishment of

financial linkages, providing handholding support for germination

Age : Maximum 32 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to mail their application form along with their testimonials to amhr@neramac.com on or before 19/12/2022 (Monday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here