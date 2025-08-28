North Lakhimpur: Nature lovers and conservationists, with support from the State Forest and Tourism Departments, organized a Butterfly Walk at Dullung Reserve Forest in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on August 24. During the event, participants recorded over 70 exotic species of butterflies and other fauna.

Loren Sonowal of the Nature Conservation Society and Madhab Das from Assam Tourism’s Awesome Assam led the initiative. They launched the walk to raise awareness about butterfly conservation and the protection of biodiversity.

Participants observed and documented a wide range of butterfly species, including the White Dragontrail, Paris Peacock, and Thai Cruiser.

The team also identified several moth species, such as the Moon Moth, Atlas Moth, and Japanese Silk Moth, within the forest.

In addition to butterflies and moths, the team recorded over 15 bird species and numerous other insects during the walk.

Dullung Reserve Forest, known for its Siya Nahar and Gela Thekera trees, provided rich biodiversity for the study.

The Pathalipam Forest Beat Office, Lakhimpur, actively assisted the programme. The event also saw collaboration from Wiki Loves Butterfly, Assam Forest, Wild Feathers, NE Narrative, Bihanga Bandhu, and Rainforest Indian.