Applications are invited for various project based positions in North East Network Meghalaya.
North East Network Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant.
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate in Social Work, Women and Gender Studies or Community Organization and Development
Also Read : Benefits of Green Banana
Experience : 1 year of work experience of working in an organization or department working on women’s rights, community development and natural resource management
How to apply : Candidates can send their CV along with 2 references and cover letter to meghalaya@northeastnetwork.org
Also Read : Assam government planning to build ropeway at Kamakhya Temple
Last date for submission of applications is 20th August 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here