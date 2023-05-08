Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Project Assistant vacancy in ICAR NEH Umiam

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR NEH) Umiam.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR NEH) Umiam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the DST funded “Task Force on Himalayan Agriculture – National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSHE), II Phase”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Task Force on Himalayan Agriculture – National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSHE), II Phase

Essential Qualification : B. Sc. in Agriculture and allied science

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + 8% HRA

Age Limit : 45 years with relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. of India or ICAR Norms

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application in the enclosed proforma along with scanned copy of the original documents to this e-mail address hodssicarneh2018@gmail.com

latest by 15th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

