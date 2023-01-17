Applications are invited for various teaching positions in University of Science & Technology (USTM) Meghalaya.
University of Science & Technology (USTM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor for various subjects under its different Schools
Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor
Subjects :
- School of Applied Sciences : Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Geography & Physics
- School of Allied Medical Sciences : Physiotherapy & Medical Laboratory Technology
- School of Biological Sciences : Zoology, Botany, Biotechnology, Microbiology and Food Science & Technology
- School of Business Sciences : Commerce, Economics & Business Administration
- PQH School of Education : B.Ed., Education & Psychology
- School of Engineering &Technology : Computer Science
- School of Social Sciences & Humanities : Social Work, Political Science, Sociology, Library & Info. Science, English & Rural Development
- School of Pharmaceutical Sciences : Pharmaceutical Science
- University School of Law & Research : Law
- School of Language & Culture : Khasi & Garo
Eligibility Criteria : Masters in above disciplines as per UGC norms & regulations having Ph. D / NET. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in teaching. Retired Professor / Associate Professor may also apply.
How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their resume to ustm.rectt@gmail.com in the standard application format available in the university website (www.ustm.ac.in/vacancy) with a recent photograph on or before 22nd January, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
