Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager (Information Technology) / System Administration.
Name of post : Manager (Information Technology) / System Administration
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month
Qualification : B. Tech. (or higher) in Computer Science/Information Technology (IT), engineering, data or equivalent discipline with knowledge in programming, web designing, database handling and networking.
Experience : Minimum 5 years related professional work experience in related field
Age Limit : Up to 45 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the online application form https://tinyurl.com/systemadit
Last date for receipt of applications is 3rd August, 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
