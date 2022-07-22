Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA)

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager (Information Technology) / System Administration.

Name of post : Manager (Information Technology) / System Administration

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : B. Tech. (or higher) in Computer Science/Information Technology (IT), engineering, data or equivalent discipline with knowledge in programming, web designing, database handling and networking.

Experience : Minimum 5 years related professional work experience in related field

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the online application form https://tinyurl.com/systemadit

Last date for receipt of applications is 3rd August, 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

