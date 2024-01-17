Applications are invited for 28 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Mathematics : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

PhD.

Ten years after Ph.D. or thirteen years total working experience, out of which seven years should be after Ph.D.

At least three years at the level of Associate Professor with AGP of Rs. 9,500/- or four years at the level of Associate Professor with AGP Rs. 9,000/- or combination of Rs. 9,000/- and Rs. 9,500/-, or equivalent in an Institution of repute/ R&D lab or relevant industry

Also Read : Ram Mandir’s pre- Pran Pratistha rituals started from January 16

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Mathematics : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

PhD

Six years after Ph.D. of which at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with AGP Rs. 8,000/-.

OR

Nine years total working experience, of which three years should be after Ph.D., with at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with AGP Rs. 8,000/-

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-I)

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 4

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 3

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

PhD

Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute/ R&D Labs/ relevant industry

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Grade-II)

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Humanities & Social Sciences : 2

Eligibility Criteria : PhD

Also Read : PM Modi’s devotional service at an important site for devotees of Lord Ram ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nitm.ac.in/ from 12 noon of 29th January 2024.

The last date for receipt of the online application forms will be 29th February 2024 at 11:45 p.m.

Application Fees :

General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates are required to pay a NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only), SC/ST, PWD, Women candidates and serving faculty of NIT Meghalaya are completely exempted from paying the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here