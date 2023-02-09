Meghalaya Jobs Apply for 24 vacancies in Army Public School Shillong

Applications are invited for 24 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Shillong.

Army Public School Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teachers, Nursing Assistant, Counsellor and Special Educator.

Name of post : PGT (Adhoc)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Psychology : 1

Economics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Qualification :

(a) Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the relevant discipline

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university.

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary : Rs. 36,200/- approx per month

Name of post : TGT (Contractual/Adhoc)

No. of posts : 10

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 2

Social Science : 2

Mathematics : 3

Science : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Computer Science : 1

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in the concerned

subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

(e) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Salary :

Contractual Appt : Rs 41,200/- approx per month

Adhoc Appt : Rs 35,700/- approx per month

Name of post : Physical Education Teacher (PET) (Contractual/Adhoc)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Physical Education (BP.Ed).

Salary :

Contractual Appt : Rs 41,200/- approx per month

Adhoc Appt : Rs 35,700/- approx per month

Also Read : NHDC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Management Trainee vacancies

Name of post : PRT (Contractual/Adhoc)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

(a) Bachelor’s degree with at 50% marks in aggregate.

(b) B.El.Ed./ 02 year D.El.Ed.

(c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

(e) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary :

Contractual Appt : Rs 40,000/- approx per month

Adhoc Appt : Rs 34,600/- approx per month

Name of post : Nursing Assistant (Contractual/Adhoc)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 and diploma in Nursing with minimum 5 years of experience.

Salary :

Contractual Appt : Rs 17,900/- approx per month

Adhoc Appt : Rs 15,500/- approx per month

Also Read : Kiara Advani’s pre-bridal skincare routine ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Name of post : Counselor (Contractual/Adhoc)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counseling with minimum experience of 3 years as Counselor.

Salary :

Contractual Appt : Rs 41,200/- approx per month

Adhoc Appt : Rs 35,700/- approx per month

Name of post : Special Educator (Contractual/Adhoc)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed General with one year diploma in Special Education

Salary :

Contractual Appt : Rs 40,000/- approx per month

Adhoc Appt : Rs 34,600/- approx per month

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in Application form along with the copies of testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of “Army Public School Shillong. ” The applications must reach the Army Public School, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O Umlyngka, Shillong-05 by February 22, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Super affordable Vastu tips to attract peace, money and luxury instantly