Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC).

National Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant posts of Management Trainees for its offices located across India.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Technical) – Commercial

No. of posts : 9

Educational Qualification :

Essential : The incumbent must be 10th pass with Diploma in Handloom Technology/ Textile Technology/ Textile Chemistry/ Chemical technology (Full time three years).

Desirable : Working knowledge of computer like MS-Office Packages, Usage of Internet etc. will be

preferred.

Monthly Stipend: Rs.20,000/-

Age : Age of applicant should not exceed 25 years.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application through online mode through the website www.nhdc.org.in up to February 23, 2023

Applicants need to send hardcopy of online application form along with self-attested copy of all supporting certificates/documents towards age proof, caste, qualification & experience (if any) by post on or before 5th March 2023 on the address as shown – Asst. Manager (HR), National Handloom Development Corporation Limited, Wegmans Business Park, 4th Floor, Tower-1,

Plot No.3, Sector Knowledge Park-III, Surajpur- Kasna Main Road, Greater Noida-201306 (UP)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

