Assam Career Apply online for over 2000 Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in DME

Applications are invited for over 2000 vacant positions in Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam.

Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 2008 vacant Grade-III and Grade-IV positions in Nalbari Medical College & Hospital, Nalbari, Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital, Kokrajhar, Nagaon Medical College & Hospital, Nagaon and Dhubri Medical College, Dhubri.

Name of posts :

Grade-III (Technical)

Grade-III (Non-Technical)

Grade-IV

No. of posts :

Grade-III (Technical) : 1031

Grade-III (Non-Technical) : 320

Grade-IV : 657

Eligibility Criteria : Please go through the detailed advertisements for pay scale, educational qualification and experience (Links given below)

Also Read : BARC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Scientific Officer vacancies

Age Limit :

Unreserved : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years

OBC / MOBC : Minimum 18 years and maximum 43 years

SC / ST : Minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years

PWD : Minimum 18 years and maximum 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://dme.assam.gov.in/ from February 7, 2023 to February 22, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also Read : Get smooth and rejuvenated skin with these best coffee moisturizers under Rs. 200