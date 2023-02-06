BARC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for Scientific Officer vacancies

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientific Officers (Group-A post of Government of India) through its academic programmes OCES-2023 (One Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2023-2024) and DGFS-2023 (Two-Year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates for the years 2023-2025). OCES-2023 courses will be conducted at BARC Training Schools situated at: BARC, Mumbai; IGCAR, Kalpakkam; NFC, Hyderabad; RRCAT, Indore & AMD, Hyderabad. On successful completion of the OCES programme, Trainee Scientific Officers (TSOs) will be appointed as Scientific Officers in one of the DAE units or Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. DGFS-2023 programmes will be starting in July 2023 in DGFS Institutes. On successful completion of DGFS programme, placement of DGFS fellows will be at BARC and IGCAR.

Name of post : Scientific Officers (Group-A post of Government of India)

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc.(Engineering) / MSc / MTech/ 5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the engineering qualifying degree.

Pay Scale : Appointment in all the units shall be as a Scientific Officer in a Group-A Post of the Government of India in the Level 10 Rs. 56,100/- of 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Also Read : IBPS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Division Head, Faculty, Manager & Officer vacancies

Age Limit :

Maximum age Limit (Age as on August 1, 2023) -a) General Category – 26 years, b) OBC (Non Creamy Layer)-29 years, c) SC/ST–31 years, d) Dependents of those who died in the riots of 1984 (Dep1984) -31 years, e) Persons domiciled in Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir State from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989 (Dom Kashmir) –31 years. Physically Challenged persons of all categories are eligible for additional age relaxation of 10 years.

Minimum age Limit (Age as on August 1, 2023) – 18 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.barcocesexam.in/ up to 5th March 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Lesser known shocking facts about Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson who brought doom for Gautam Adani