Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Division Head, Banker Faculty, Chief Hindi Officer, Manager & PA to Director on Contract basis

Name of post : Division Head (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in any discipline. The candidates having wide experience of

working in HR / Personnel Management / Administration / Industrial Relations areas of a Public

Sector Bank or Financial Organization. Knowledge of Labour Law is desirable but not essential.

Experience : He/she must have worked in the rank of General Manager- HR or Administration atleast for 1 year in Public Sector Bank or Financial Institution.

Name of post : Banker Faculty-Technical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech. or B.E or AMIE as a full time course from a recognized university/Institute

in Electrical or Mechanical or Civil or Electronic & Telecommunication or Instrumentation or

Chemical or Information Technology or Computer science

Experience : The incumbent should be an officer (Scale IV and above) retired on attaining superannuation/voluntarily retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option Scheme or who have left the Bank/ Institution otherwise before superannuation from the services of any

Public Sector Bank/financial organization with Minimum 15 years post qualification experience preferably as Technical Officer / SSI Officer in a bank /Financial Institutions / Public sector

organizations in Senior Management cadre or Minimum 15 years’ experience of teaching one

(Or more) of the above subjects in a reputed Institute / College.

Name of post : Chief Hindi Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English. With English Medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized

University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level

Experience : The incumbent may be an officer in Service OR retired on attaining superannuation/voluntarily retired, retired under SBP VRS, releases under Exit option Scheme or who have left the Bank/Organization otherwise before superannuation from the services of any

financial institution having worked at least as Chief Manager or its equivalent.

Name of post : Manager & PA to Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in any discipline with computer experience as additional

qualification. Working knowledge of Marathi desirable

Experience : He/she must have worked as Secretary /Executive Assistant to Top Management or as a Manager for atleast 3 years in Public Sector Bank or Financial Institution of repute or similar

experience.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ up to 21st February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

