Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project “A Multi Centric Capacity Building Initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of Melioidosis in India with special focus on the North Eatern States”

Name of post : SRF

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 41,300/- per month

Qualification :

i) Post Graduate degree in Basic Science with NET qualification / Post Graduate degree in Professional Course / MSc in Life Science preferably in Microbiology

ii) Minimum of two years of Research & Laboratory experience related to Molecular Diagnostics in Microbiology

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Army Public School Happy Valley

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) BSc MLT

ii) Minimum of two years of Research & Laboratory experience related to Molecular Diagnostics in Microbiology

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for SC / ST / OBC / PH as per rules)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to microneigrihms@gmail.com latest by 4 PM on 14th February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 6 unusual and unique jewellery looks of Malaika Arora