Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project “A Multi Centric Capacity Building Initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of Melioidosis in India with special focus on the North Eatern States”
Name of post : SRF
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 41,300/- per month
Qualification :
i) Post Graduate degree in Basic Science with NET qualification / Post Graduate degree in Professional Course / MSc in Life Science preferably in Microbiology
ii) Minimum of two years of Research & Laboratory experience related to Molecular Diagnostics in Microbiology
Name of post : Laboratory Technician
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Qualification :
i) BSc MLT
ii) Minimum of two years of Research & Laboratory experience related to Molecular Diagnostics in Microbiology
Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for SC / ST / OBC / PH as per rules)
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to microneigrihms@gmail.com latest by 4 PM on 14th February 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
