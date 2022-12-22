Meghalaya Jobs Apply for 22 vacancies in NEIAH Shillong

Applications are invited for 22 vacant administrative positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Shillong.
North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching positions purely on contract basis which may be curtailed at any point of time or extended by the competent authority.
Name of post : Office Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 22,906/- per month
Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with computer skills.
Desirable Experience: 3 years’ experience in relevant field.
Age : Up to 45 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO)
No. of posts : 6
Salary : Rs. 21,034/- per month
Qualification : Degree in any discipline with experience. Knowledge of Computer Application.
Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field
Age : Up to 45 years
Name of post : Hindi Translator cum Hindi Typist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 22,906/- per month
Qualification :
1. Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Bachelor’s degree of a recognized university in English with Hindi as an elective subject.
2. A Typing speed 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi for and 30 WPM for Hindi Typist on
computer (35 WPM corresponding word to 10500 KDPH )
Desirable Experience: 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
Age : Up to 45 years
Name of post : Computer Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 22,906/- per month
Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution
OR
03 years Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Polytechnic Institute Technology or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution
Desirable Experience: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant field such as AMC maintenance related activities installation of various software required related to server PC, Printer, wifi, firewall, LAN, Conference room equipment, networking, Network Management/Server Management related practical issues, diagnosis and resolution etc.
Age : Up to 45 years
Name of post : Panchakarma Technician
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs.18,728/- per month
Qualification : Diploma certificate in Panchakarma.
Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field
Age Limit : Up to 45 years
Name of post :Attendant (Female)
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs.16,714/- per month
Qualification : HSLC
Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field
Age Limit : Up to 45 years
Name of post :Attendant
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs.16,714/- per month
Qualification : HSLC
Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field
Age Limit : Up to 45 years
Name of post : Helper
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs.16,714/- per month
Qualification : Class VIII pass
Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field
Age Limit : Up to 45 years
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above posts as per the following schedule-
- Office Assistant : 09.01.2023
- Data Entry Operator (DEO) : 09.01.2023
- Hindi Translator cum Hindi Typist : 09.01.2023
- Computer Engineer : 09.01.2023
- Panchakarma Technician : 10.01.2023
- Attendant (Female) : 10.01.2023
- Attendant : 10.01.2023
- Helper : 10.01.2023
The interviews will be held at Office of the Director, NEIAH, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong Meghalaya-793018 (Near NEIGRIHMS Police Out Post).
How to apply : Candidates should bring duly fill up application form in prescribed format, two passport size photographs and original certificates along with photocopy of the same duly self-attested in support of their Age, Qualifications, Registration & Experiences etc.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
