Meghalaya Jobs Apply for 22 vacancies in NEIAH Shillong

Applications are invited for 22 vacant administrative positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Shillong.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching positions purely on contract basis which may be curtailed at any point of time or extended by the competent authority.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 22,906/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with computer skills.

Desirable Experience: 3 years’ experience in relevant field.

Age : Up to 45 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO)

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 21,034/- per month

Qualification : Degree in any discipline with experience. Knowledge of Computer Application.

Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field

Age : Up to 45 years

Name of post : Hindi Translator cum Hindi Typist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,906/- per month

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Bachelor’s degree of a recognized university in English with Hindi as an elective subject.

2. A Typing speed 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi for and 30 WPM for Hindi Typist on

computer (35 WPM corresponding word to 10500 KDPH )

Desirable Experience: 3 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Age : Up to 45 years

Name of post : Computer Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22,906/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Computer Science or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution

OR

03 years Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Polytechnic Institute Technology or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institution

Desirable Experience: 1 year post qualification experience in the relevant field such as AMC maintenance related activities installation of various software required related to server PC, Printer, wifi, firewall, LAN, Conference room equipment, networking, Network Management/Server Management related practical issues, diagnosis and resolution etc.

Age : Up to 45 years

Name of post : Panchakarma Technician

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs.18,728/- per month

Qualification : Diploma certificate in Panchakarma.

Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Name of post :Attendant (Female)

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs.16,714/- per month

Qualification : HSLC

Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Name of post :Attendant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs.16,714/- per month

Qualification : HSLC

Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Name of post : Helper

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs.16,714/- per month

Qualification : Class VIII pass

Desirable Experience: 1 year experience in relevant field

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above posts as per the following schedule-

Office Assistant : 09.01.2023

Data Entry Operator (DEO) : 09.01.2023

Hindi Translator cum Hindi Typist : 09.01.2023

Computer Engineer : 09.01.2023

Panchakarma Technician : 10.01.2023

Attendant (Female) : 10.01.2023

Attendant : 10.01.2023

Helper : 10.01.2023

The interviews will be held at Office of the Director, NEIAH, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong Meghalaya-793018 (Near NEIGRIHMS Police Out Post).

How to apply : Candidates should bring duly fill up application form in prescribed format, two passport size photographs and original certificates along with photocopy of the same duly self-attested in support of their Age, Qualifications, Registration & Experiences etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

