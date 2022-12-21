Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Army Public School Basistha

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Basistha.

Army Public School Basistha is inviting applications fromCSB/OST cleared candidates candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- Physics

Qualification : M.Sc. (Physics), B.Ed, with Minimum 50% marks each from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of Computer

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification : Graduate with BEd/DLED with Minimum 50% marks in each, from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of Computer, CTET/STET Qualified

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications (available on school website www.apsbasistha.org) along with self attested copies of mark-sheets, experience certificates and DD of Rs 100/-. The applications must reach the Army Public School Basistha, Guwahati-781029 within 31st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

