Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 1100 vacant positions or jobs of Village Data Volunteer.

Name of post : Village Data Volunteer

No. of posts : 1100

Salary : Rs. 3000/- per month

Qualification:

i) The minimum educational qualification for VDVs is altogether Class XII passed.

ii) Candidates who possess a basic level of education and functionally literacy to carry out data collection tasks effectively also would be preferred

Additional Criteria :

i) Good Communication in both written and verbal

ii) Proficiency in using mobile applications, digital tools and usage of smart devices like smartphones and tablets.

Job Roles :

i) The work entails extensively travelling.

ii) Profiling of all the villages altogether in their cluster.

iii) Comprehensive household data collection

iv) Census listing, collecting data for family –id and subsequent updates to it.

v) Collecting Village level data also required for monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

vi) Any other activity required by the Government of Meghalaya.

vii) A VDV is expected to quickly carry out the tasks assigned without compromising on quality.

viii) He / She is expected to get the data synchronized so that the central server/ data repository might be updated.

Age Limit : Up to 18-35 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/DMigYboDUxHmC63p7

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th January 2024 (up to 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here