Meghalaya Jobs : Air Force School Upper Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Air Force School Upper Shillong.

Air Force School Upper Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Headmistress.

Name of post : Headmistress

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Academic Qualification : Graduate Degree, with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent, from any University recognized by the Govt of India/ UGC/AICTE. The Graduate Degree should be in any one of the subjects taught in the Middle/ Primary classes of that Air Force School. Those holding a graduate degree in any other subject will not be eligible. However, if such candidate holds a Masters Degree in any of the subjects taught in the School, he/she will be eligible for the post.

Professional Qualification : A Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognized by Govt of India/AICTE/UGC/ National Council of Teachers Education.

Experience : Teaching experience of at least two years as a PGT/ TGT/PRT or at least three years as a NTT or experience of at least two years as Principal/HM of an Air Force School

Age Limit : Should be in the age group of 25 to 50 years as on 01 July of the academic year in which the post is being filled. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can download the application form available in school website (mention Post Applied for “……..” on top of their application/ envelope) and submit the hard copy of their application form along with CV and attested copies of academic credentials, experience certificates, to the Air Force School, Upper Shillong , HQ EAC (U), AF, P/O Nonglyer, Shillong-793009 latest by 18 May 23

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here