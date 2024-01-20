Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in AFS Upper Shillong Meghalaya.

Air Force School (AFS) Upper Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Helper (Peon cum Sweeper).

Name of post : Helper (Peon cum Sweeper)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : PM Modi shares a playlist of over 60 Ram Bhajans just ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

Eligibility Criteria :

No educational qualifications are laid down. However, candidates will be selected keeping in view suitability for trade duties altogether.

Pay Scale : Rs. 7500-200-9500-EB-300-12500

Age Limit : Should be in the age group of 21 to 40 years as on 1st July 2023

Selection Procedure :

1. Skill Test : Practical skill test of 50 marks will be administered. The criteria for the practical skill test will be based altogether on the trade (peon cum sweeper). Merit list will be made as per marks scored in skill test.

2. Medical fitness and undertaking : All candidates must produce a medical fitness certificate from a govt. hospital / station medicare centre also prior to joining the school. All selected candidates must be asked to go through this code and sign an undertaking to abide by the provisions of this code. They are also to be given a copy of the code of conduct for staff.

Also Read : 10 reasons why Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage Centre has become a perfect weekend retreat for Guwahatians

How to apply :

Candidates can forward their application form along with necessary documents (by hand / post ) to Air Force School Upper Shillong, Post : Nonglyer, Shillong (Meghalaya), Pin – 793009

Candidates may also send their applications via email to afsushillong@gmail.com.

Last date for receipt or submission of applications is February 1, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here